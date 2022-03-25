Mustafa Kamal advises Imran to not use ‘trump card’

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday advised Prime Minister Imran Khan not to use his ‘trump card’ because it would definitely fire back, and eventually, it would be used against him.

“Imran Khan must not make no-confidence motion a matter of life and death. Life and politics are not coming to an end; instead, he should dwell among the people by correcting his shortcomings,” Kamal said while addressing a press conference at the party secretariat.

He said that the net loss of the country was that there was no leader in the government and opposition as all of them were mere politicians. A leader cared about building the forthcoming generations, but they all just wanted to win the next elections, he added.

“The gimmick being played to overthrow and save the government is making us a laughing stock all across the world. Our Parliament has become a model of hypocrisy, selfishness, corruption and immorality,” Kamal remarked. In a bid to compete against Shahbaz Sharif’s governance, Imran Khan had shot himself in the foot by appointing Usman Buzdar as the chief minister of Punjab, he said.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was an ‘on-sale commodity’ whosoever offered the highest bid, they would go with them, Kamal said expressing his displeasure at the ongoing negotiations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the opposition with his arch-rival political party. “It will be the last love story between the MQM-P and Pakistan Peoples Party and the people would never fall into their traps again,” the PSP chief said.

He said Imran Khan called the Pakistan Muslin League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party corrupt but he did not call the MQM corrupt, adding that the MQM-P was dreaming of more ministries in the new government by manipulating the Mohajir mandate for their personal perks and privileges. “The ugly face of the MQM has been exposed to the public,” he added.