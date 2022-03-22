Electricity workers demand 15pc raise

LAHORE : All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) has said adequate financial resources are needed to build cheaper electricity through water, gas and wind, urging the government to reduce rates of electricity produced by private independent generation companies.

It demanded the Ministry of Energy to increase 15pc pay of power workers.

It called for providing cheaper electricity to the consumers, ridding the nation of heavy foreign debts, unemployment and abject poverty and lessening an irrational gap between the rich and the poor. Its leaders appealed to all patriotic forces and working class to national unity to defeat terrorism and overcome difficulties. In a general body session of the union at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, the union’s General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad said the labour movement is committed to establishing a society free from exploitation, injustice and poverty.

Labourers have been striving for dignity of work, a society based upon equality, fraternity and social justice and social democracy, the union leader said.

The workers paid tribute to the services of late Bashir Ahmad Bakhtiar, one of the founders of Trade Union Movement of the subcontinent and soldier of Independence Movement of Pakistan, on his 29th death anniversary. The workers demanded the Ministry of Energy to increase 15pc pay of workers at DISCOs, power thermal houses and NTDC employees like Wapda and raise the wages of the workers employed in industries, trade, banks and media commensurate with high price of essential commodities. They demanded filling of posts lying vacant for years in electricity distribution companies to save line staff from accidents. There is serious shortage of staff, the workers said and demanded security to stop power theft.

They urged the policy-makers not to privatise national public utility electricity distribution companies on the demand of IMF. They also demanded safe and healthy working conditions.

The workers called for holding a nationwide referendum in Wapda/ corporatised distribution companies to determine collective bargaining agent trade union for power workers by secret ballot like in the past.