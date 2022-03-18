Shab-e-Barat tonight

LAHORE:Believers will observe Shab-e-Barat, known as the night of blessings and glory, on Friday night (tonight) with religious zeal.

With the removal of corona restrictions, the believers will offer Nawafil and Shabina in specially decorated mosques in a large number after a gap of two years. Some traditions call Shab-e-Barat the night of blessings and accountability when Allah Almighty makes mass judgments regarding lives, deaths, bestowments and blessings for the next year. Mosques are decorated and illuminated. Tight security measures have been taken with deployment of police personnel in the wake of terrorism threats. Believers pray for unity, prosperity and security for the Ummah. Believers go to graveyards to offer Fateha and recite Quran for the departed souls of their relatives. Almost all City mosques hold special Shabina prayers, including Badshahi Masjid and Data Darbar. Another feature of Shab-e-Barat is the distribution of special sweet dish like Halwa, Zarda, etc.

Philanthropists distribute Langar (free food) to the masses. Majority of believers will observe fast on the following day (Saturday) which is said to be the best complement of the night’s prayers. Children set off fireworks and crackers, but Ulema and sober people oppose this activity and demand a ban on it, terming it un-Islamic.