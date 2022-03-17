KARACHI/ LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the political leadership must agree not to ever interfere in the affairs of the institution which is a much disciplined and very strongly disapproves of any encroachment in its internal management. The institute, he said, is a ground reality that cannot be played around with.

Speaking in a private TV programme on Wednesday, Elahi said that there is an uncanny resemblance between Prime Minister Imran Khan and former PM Nawaz Sharif with regard to spoiling relationship with them [institution]. Both owe their national political stature to them but both tried to bring the institution under personal control.

He said Imran must try to mend fences with them (institution) as he alone would be the loser if things do not work out between the two. He said things could have been put in order six months ago. The rot could have been fixed in four months, even one month is sufficient to heal the wounds.

Recalling that the prime minister insists he fights till the end, Elahi advised Imran to change his direction towards improvement of relationship. Elahi said Imran must bring his own house in order. The problems emerging now within his party’s rank and file are the result of mismanagement within the PTI.

Elahi said PM Imran owes his present position to them (institution) who looked after him and his government and should have remained sincere towards them, rather than to stab them in the back. “To this day we (PMLQ) have good relations with former President Gen Musharraf for entrusting us with major political responsibilities in Punjab and at the Centre.” He underlined the strong need in politics to maintain relationships with all as it always pays back.

Referring to establishment-government relations during times of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, the former Punjab CM said the PPP co-chairperson maintained good relations and granted two years extension to COAS Gen Parvez Kayani. He said the institution is a ground reality in the country and it could neither be ignored nor played around with.

Elahi advised the political leadership not to interfere with their (institution’s) internal matters as they reacts strongly against such attempts. In a statement, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, meanwhile, said that his party has not quit the ruling coalition nor has it joined the opposition.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is honest and his intentions are also good," Elahi said. He said that PMLQ is still an ally of the PTI but a separate party. “We are allies and a separate party. There are different views in the party but decisions are taken through consultations.”

“They (PMLQ) are part of the government and have supported the government in every difficult time,” Elahi added. Separately, in an another interview with a private TV channel, Pervaiz Elahi revealed that 10 to 12 members of the ruling PTI were in “safe custody” of opposition parties.

He said that the process of consultation with the allies has been expanded and no decision has yet been taken which would harm ruling PTI. The PMLQ leader said that he has good relations with former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, adding that there is still time and consultation process is going on.

The Punjab Assembly speaker went on to say that PM Imran don’t contact but Minister of Defence Pervaiz Khattak had a conversation with Moonis Elahi over phone. Elahi further said that his party supported the ruling PTI throughout its tenure and didn’t part ways by ignoring things.

“Imran Khan is honest and has good intentions,” he said and added the PM didn’t discuss no-confidence motion when he visited their house. Regarding offer of chief ministership, Elahi said Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman have offered him chief ministership. He said that we are ally of the government but also a separate political party but stressed that it is interest of the government if it consults its coalition partners.