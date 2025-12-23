Prince Harry, Meghan divorce talk ignites William’s fear: ‘What if marriage collapses’

With rumors about a potential divorce swirling every few months around Montecito, an insider has come forward to reveal just what Prince William is rumored to be planning in case it ever comes to pass, especially since money may be involved.

Insight into these fears have been shared by a well placed source that just spoke to Closer magazine.

According to their findings, Prince William worries what could happen financially if the marriage ever collapses between his brother and Meghan.

That is why he seems intent on blocking any potential inheritances, even though he will not have much luck stopping any from Diana’s side of the family.

Still, “at least this way he could decide at a later date what to dole out to his brother, it wouldn’t all be hoovered up by her,” the source while attempting to explain where the heir’s fears stem from.

Furthermore, “aside from his personal disdain for Meghan, he says, handing over money to her and Harry, even if it is from an inheritance, would send the wrong message.”

“In his view, he’s safeguarding the future of the monarchy. If that means being painted as cold or unforgiving in the short term, then he’s prepared to take that hit because he genuinely believes it’s the right thing to do.”