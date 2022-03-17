An important govt functionary and a powerful person

A view of the Parliament House. -The News/File

ISLAMABAD: An important government functionary recently approached a powerful person and offered to play a role, with his backing, in facilitating an end to the present politics of polarisation, which has badly divided the nation. In the wake of the opposition’s no-trust move against the prime minister, this polarisation is likely to increase further in the days ahead.

The offer is not meant to favour any one party but is aimed at avoiding the no-trust motion on the one hand and paving the way for early elections and a number of reforms on the other. The News spoke to the government functionary, who seemed anxious about the present situation and feared that as the things stand there is likely to give rise to more divisive politics, which is not in the interest of any political party, institution and above all the people of Pakistan.

He told this correspondent, on condition of not being named, that there is a dire need to facilitate a fair engagement between the government and the opposition to draw a mutually agreed future political roadmap and reform agenda for the better future of the people and democracy in Pakistan. This is not possible without the right facilitator and guarantor, he said.



The government functionary explained that what he proposes is to avoid the no-trust move and in return the opposition could be offered early elections and a set of reforms, including electoral reforms. He said that the government and the opposition could also be made to sit under one roof and work towards an agreed charter of the economy, governance, institution-building, accountability etc. This could ensure better future politics as well as good governance and sustainable economic policies.

It was also said that the presently accountability system is not trustworthy. There is, however, no indication whether or not the powerful person, who was approached by the government functionary, would consider playing any role in this move. The government functionary is also not sure what the outcome of his effort will be.