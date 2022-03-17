Capital sees intense politicking

ISLAMABAD: A series of meetings of political leadership took place in the federal capital on Wednesday as PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari accepted invitation of PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to participate in the long march.

Asif Ali Zardari and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif held separate meetings with the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Earlier, a delegation led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in an attempt to complete number of parliamentarians required for success of the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fazlur Rehman, after the meeting, told media that they were satisfied with talks held with the government allies. The MQM delegation comprised Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khawaja Izharul Hasan, Amir Khan and Aminul Haq.

The MQM leaders told the delegation of opposition that they would respond after taking up issue with party’s Rabta Committee. Asked as to what causing delay in reaching agreement with the government allies, Shehbaz Sharif said it had better ask the same question from them (government allies.

Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari reached residence of PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed with him issues relating to long march and no-confidence move. Maulana Fazlur, later, said that he wanted to visit Asif Zardari. “But I am thankful that Zardari came to him," he said.

Fazlur Rehman said that Asif Ali Zardari had already accepted the invitation. Later, talking to newsmen after meeting with Shehbaz Sharif, the PDM president ruled out cancellation of long march. "Keep this question to yourself," he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said the opposition leaders desired success of the OIC session of Foreign Minister and expressed complete solidarity with the participants. Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq accompanied the PMLN president during the meeting.