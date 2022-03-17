ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif has proposed the formation of a national government, excluding the PTI, for five years.

He stated this in an interview with Hamid Mir, anchor of Geo News' programme "Capital Talk". Shehbaz was responding to a question about the scenario if the no-confidence motion succeeds. He said PMLN believes new elections should be held, but it requires consultation with other parties. "I propose formation of a national government, excluding the PTI, for five years. It will take years to rid society of bitterness spread by the PTI," he maintained.

Shehbaz said a minister is talking about bringing lakhs of people to Islamabad and threatening democracy, while the opposition wants to take the no-confidence motion to its conclusion constitutionally. If the government sticks to its (confrontational) ways, democracy would suffer an irreparable loss, Shehbaz warned.

When asked what would be PMLN policy towards IMF, he said, "If PMLN forms government, it would negotiate with the IMF on basis of facts. The recent agreement with the IMF has shackled country's generations."

To a question about horse-trading charges, Shehbaz said it was for those who were alleging this to come up with proof. "Wasn't it horse-trading when parliamentarians were being airlifted to Banigala in 2018. If money is involved in the no-confidence move, I'll take its responsibility. If (government's) allies confer with the opposition, would it be called horse-trading? In past, Akhtar Mengal also quit the treasury benches to join the opposition," he asked.

He said, "Several PTI members told us they want to atone for staying with the government for three years. They said they took Imran Khan for a messiah, but he turned out to be the worst ruler in country's history."

Welcoming Bilwal’s statement about securing 200 members’ support to the no-trust motion, Shehbaz said talks are under way with government's allies to complete the numbers. “How many members are with the opposition will be known on the day voting on the motion,” he added.