Prince Harry, Meghan’s spokesperson issues statement after they go in the red

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just gone in the red, when it comes to the operating costs of their biggest project to date.

For those unversed, the operating costs for this alone was $5.1million according to a 2024 report, even though the money generated via donations was only $2.1million.

It has led to some redundancies which went created a media frenzy yesterday, sparking talk of “redundancies” among their staff.

For those unversed this is in relation to Archewell Philanthropies which was previously known as the Archewell Foundation and has operated since the couple moved to the US back.

However today, a spokesperson has come forward to reveal, “currently, the same full team remains in place.” but “this move does mean that some staff redundancies are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles.”

Its also being said that nearly half the work force that kept Archewell running has been let go, with three members of staff, particularly the charity’s director of programs and operations, Kristin Slevin, for he racked in $146,000 annually, according to RadarOnline.

What is pertinent to mention regarding this rebrand that it was announced on December 19, 2025.

At the time the announcement read, “after five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies.”

“This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good.”