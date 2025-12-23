Why Prince William offers support to Beatrice, Eugenie amid their parents' scandal?

Prince William is said to be showing his support to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie behind-the-scenes.

Amid their parents Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's ongoing scandal, the royal sisters are getting support from the future King.

Beatrice and Eugenie were also welcomed at King Charles' early Christmas lunch recently, which marked the York sisters one of first times to have attended family event since new Epstein related revelations.

An insider told Radar Online, "Beatrice and Eugenie have faced intense public scrutiny due to their parents' actions."

They went on to add, "William knows what it's like to have your family constantly in the media spotlight. He feels a lot of sympathy for them and has been quietly providing support and advice behind the scenes."

Notably, another source shared that regardless of accusations against their parents, Andrew and Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie "haven't been accused of any wrongdoing."

"They've had to witness their parents being humiliated and criticised publicly for years, yet they've stayed close to the rest of the royal family," the insider noted.

The late Queen Elizabeth was also very affectionate towards the York sisters and now King Charles and Prince William also "appear keen to protect them."

"The Palace lunch would have been very welcoming, and it was heartening to see them looking so bright and happy," the source said.

On the other hand, tipster also revealed that the palace is making "an effort to protect" Beatrice and Eugenie from "relentless media coverage of their parents."

The Prince of Wales is said to believe that his cousins shouldn't be "defined by Andrew and Sarah's errors, and he wants them to enjoy their family life without extra pressure or scrutiny."

During the latest lunch, the disgraced ex-Prince Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were unlikely topic of discussion. "I would expect that any conversation about Andrew and Sarah would be the 'elephant in the room.' It would simply be far too awkward for everyone involved," the source said.

Furthermore, Prince William's empathy towards his cousins is also reportedly shaped by his own childhood. "He had to face constant media attention about his parents while growing up. The headlines were for very different reasons, the breakdown of his parents' marriage, but it was still traumatic for him as a young boy. You have to sympathize with these young women in a similar situation," the palace aide explained.