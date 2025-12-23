Tourists scream for help as rescuers pull survivors from deadly ferry disaster

A recent tragic boat disaster occurred, marked by a sense of chaos as people screamed for their lives and scrambled to save their belongings while crying for help.

The 30-year-old French citizen was among more than 140 people, mostly tourists, on a ferry that capsized in the Mekong River.

Regarding the incident, Lao media reported that the body of a woman named Pany Her has been reclaimed from the river.

Meanwhile, rescuers found the body of a one-year-old believed to be one of her children, and efforts continue to find a second child.

As reported by the BBC, the boat was making its way last Thursday from the riverside town of Huay Xay to the heritage city of Luang Prabang in northern Laos-a common route along the Mekong-and famous with visitors to the country.

According to an official report by the Laotian Times, there were 118 tourists and 29 locals, including four crew members, on board the boat when it was stuck underwater.

As the boat began to capsize, passengers screamed for help from a passing vessel, but it was unable to stop due to its small size.

The second boat did not stop, and according to British tourist Bradley Cook, another passenger on board briefly “made it worse.”

Some people managed to climb over the hull, while others plunged onto the rails, or were pulled up by fellow passengers.

One of the individuals, Anthonin, says he was helping others retrieve their belongings at the back of the sinking ferry when he saw a mother and her two children.

He said, “Some people were crying, panicking. It was a mess. But I didn't fear for my life..I was more affected by the three missing people.”

The Mekong River Commission was of the view that tens of thousands of tourists use slow boat and speedboat services every year along the 300km (185-mile) route connecting Huay Xay, Pak Beng and Luang Prabang.

People were extremely disturbed by the current situation and some were concerned about their electrical items that were broken and were unsure who would be responsible for this unusual situation.

A similar incident happened in September 2023, a passenger boat which traveled on the same river corridor between Huay Xai and Luang Prabang capsized in the Mekong in Pakbeng district, resulting in three fatalities.

The vessel became entangled in a fishing net, causing the captain to lose control; the strong current then overturned the boat.

The recent tragedy casts a shadow over the peak winter season travel despite the strict enforcement of life jacket regulations on all passenger vessels.