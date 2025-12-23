US bars approvals of new models of all foreign drones,including China's DJI

The Federal Communications Commission FCC said on Monday December 22,2025 that it is adding China's DJI, Autel and all foreign-made drones and components to a list of companies determined to pose unacceptable risks to U.S. national security.

FCC also inform that it will bar approvals of new types of drones for import or sale in the United States, reports Reuters.

The addition to the FCC's "Covered List" means that going forward, DJI, Autel and other foreign drone companies will not be able to obtain FCC approval to sell new models of drones or critical components in the United States, which was required previously.

In September 2025, the commerce department said it had plans to issue rules to restrict Chinese drone imports.

While the FCC designation does not prohibit the import, sale or use of any existing device models the telecoms regulator previously authorised, and does not impact any previously bought drones.

It added that consumers can continue to use any drones they previously bought legally.

DJI, previously said that being added to the Covered List would effectively ban it from offering new drone models in the United States. DJI, the world's largest drone maker, sells more than half of US commercial drones.

The FCC said it received the results of a White House-convened, executive-branch inter-agency review of the risks of foreign drones on Sunday, which found that imported drones and components pose security risks.

“Given the threats from unauthorised surveillance, sensitive data exfiltration, supply chain vulnerabilities, and other potential threats to the homeland,” added FCC.

The review said the Pentagon could make future determinations that specific drones or classes of drone do not pose risks and remove them from the restrictions.

In June 2025, the U.S. president Donald Trump signed an executive order that aims to reduce alliance on Chinese drone companies.

Senior director of counterterrorism at the National Security Council, Sebastian Gorka, said the action was part of ensuring that drones are made in the United States.

“Drones are a large part of America’s future security. They must be made in the USA,” said Sebastian.

Earlier this month, DJI said that “more than 80 per cent of the nation's 1,800+ state and local law enforcement and emergency response agencies that operate drone programs use DJI technology and these programs will be at immediate risk if they no longer have access to the most cost effective and efficient drone technology available.”

While Republican congressman Rick Crawford praised the decision, saying, "The use of Chinese-made drones, with widespread access over the US airspace, has been a counter-intelligence nightmare for years.”

“We cannot compromise our national security in exchange for cheap goods intended to flood the US market.”