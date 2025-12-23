Police step in at Royal Lodge as Andrew faces yet another loss

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has suffered yet another damaging setback, with reports claiming the disgraced former prince has had his gun licence revoked following a police visit to Royal Lodge.

The move marks a further erosion of Andrew’s once-privileged lifestyle, as the 65-year-old continues to deal with the fallout from a year of scandals and exclusions from royal life.

According to The Sun, specialist firearms officers visited Royal Lodge in Windsor, the Crown Estate property Andrew is expected to vacate next year, to reassess his firearms licence.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed the visit, stating: “On Wednesday November 19, firearms licensing officers attended an address in Windsor to request that a man in his 60s voluntarily surrender his firearms and shotgun certificate. The certificate was surrendered, and we will not be commenting any further at this stage.”

No firearms were reportedly seized during the visit, with officers said to have spoken to a member of Andrew’s staff on his behalf.

A source described the decision as a “real blow” to the former Duke of York, who has long been known for hosting shooting parties at royal estates.

“He will be under strict supervision,” the source said, adding: “He will now not be able to do things like use guns on his own or even transport them unless accompanied. It is a real blow to him.”

While Andrew is believed to still own firearms, including luxury shotguns and rifles by James Purdey & Sons, his ability to use or move them independently has reportedly been removed.

Gun licences are routinely reassessed when holders experience significant changes in personal circumstances, something Andrew has faced repeatedly this year.