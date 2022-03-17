Unnecessary tirade

Imran Khan’s remarks regarding Western countries during his address in Mailsi on March 6 seemed like an attempt to vitiate relations with the West. Pakistan had already made its stance on the Russian-Ukrainian war clear by remaining neutral in the UNGA resolution against Russia on March 3. What was the need of speaking like this in a public gathering? Diplomacy and respect for international norms are essential for bilateral trade and boosting foreign investment. Our economy is already in shambles and any bid to estrange more countries will worsen our economic crisis.

While it is good that Islamabad realises that the country has already suffered for supporting the US in the cold war and wants no more hurdles on its journey to peace and development, responding to a letter of eminent dignitaries is the business of the foreign office – and it must be done formally. The ruling party must think judiciously and tread cautiously as our rival countries are ready to exploit any mistake we make.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat