Man kills wife in Haripur

HARIPUR: A man allegedly shot dead his wife in a remote Nara Amazai village of Ghazi Tehsil, police said here on Tuesday.

The motive behind the broad daylight murder was not immediately known, police said.

Ghazi police said that Rahat Shah, son of Munawar Shah of Sheldarzarin village, had an altercation with his wife Irsa Bibi, 35, a mother of two minor children.

The angry man opened fire at Bibi with a 30 bore pistol, killing her on the spot.

The accused, however, managed to escape from the village, police said.

It may be added that last week a daily wage earner had shot dead his wife, a mother of three children, before committing suicide, over an unknown reasons in Umarkhana Ghazi village.