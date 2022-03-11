Differences between Tareen and Aleem Khan groups rising

LAHORE: Differences between the Tareen group and Aleem Khan group are rising, sources revealed on Thursday, saying chances were increasing that both groups will go their own ways.

Sources said Jahangir Khan Tareen is avoiding meeting Aleem Khan, because he is facing pressure from some hard-line members of his group. As such, there has been no contact between Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan. Sources said the hard-line members of the Tareen group believe that joining hands with the Aleem Khan group was tantamount to hijacking the Tareen group.

The sources stated the Aleem Khan group wants to remain within the PTI but seeks a change in the Punjab. On the other hand, the Tareen group desires change in the Centre but only overtly seeking change of Punjab’s chief minister.Aleem Khan group has the support of more than 15 members of the Punjab Assembly but there is no MNA in his group.