PAF-USAF exercise Falcon Talon culminates

ISLAMABAD: The bilateral exercise 'Falcon Talon' between Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) culminated at an operational air base of PAF.

Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), PAF along with the United States Chargé d'affaires in Pakistan, Angela Aggeler witnessed the culmination phase of the bilateral exercise.

The exercise started on 26th of last month with the deployment of USAF fighter jets at an operational base. The exercise was aimed at interoperability in complex air operations in realistic contemporary scenarios, the spokesman of PAF said interacting with the combat crew of both the air forces, Air Marshal Zahid congratulated the participants on successful completion of the exercise.

He also appreciated the air and ground crew for smooth and professional conduct of this significant exercise.

He added that both the air forces have a long history of enviable cordial relations and hoped that this exercise would certainly enable both the air forces to learn from mutual experiences in addition to promoting inter-operability.