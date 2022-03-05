Moral matters

One feels that Imran Khan’s visit to Russia, just as it was about to invade its neighbour, was not an appreciable move. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine over a week ago, there has been no formal condemnation of the way by our foreign office. Diplomats from over 20 countries have been demanding that Pakistan condemn the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

However, Pakistan has simply declared that it wants to stay neutral in this crisis and does not want to join any camp. While there is no need for Pakistan to join any camp, one feels that it is a legal and moral obligation of all to condemn any attack made by a large country against a smaller one, no matter what grievances the two may have.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad