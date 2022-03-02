Geo films “Ishrat Made in China” film song released

KARACHI: Full of action, comedy, thrill and romantic movie “Ishrat Made in China” song “Ishrat Aya Re” has been released.

The song, which was filmed on the main characters of the film, Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed, has caused a stir as soon as it came out. This is a ‘desi’ rap song filmed on music which is very popular among the youth. The lyrics of the song are written by Ahmed Murtaza, which is full of fun. The song is composed by Talha Dar, which is making the listeners more excited. Under the banner of Geo films, Mintrio’s presentation “Ishrat Made in China” will be released countrywide from March 3. Advance booking for the film has also started. Sanam Saeed is playing the role of heroin in this film directed by famous actor Mohib Mirza while other cast members include Sara Loraine, Shamoon Abbasi, Ali Kazmi, Mani, Shabbir Jan, Nayyar Ijaz, Imam Syed and Mustafa Chaudhry.