Chaudhrys say will stay with govt

Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain to inquire after his health in Lahore. INP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ), a key ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led governments in Centre and Punjab, has assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of their full support to foil the opposition’s no-trust move, it is learnt from Chaudhrys' family sources.



PM Imran Khan met PMLQ top leadership, including Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, at their residence here Tuesday. The PM assured the PMLQ leadership of addressing their grievances in Punjab and Centre besides directing Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the federal cabinet members to take all possible measures to that effect.

According to a statement issued by the PMLQ following the meeting, the Chaudhry brothers informed the premier about their recent meetings with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.



The PMLQ leaders told Shehbaz that if opposition’s bid to remove PM Imran foiled then their political future “would look bleak”, as per the statement. “What is the use of such a trick which has no chance of success?”

The PMLQ leadership assured PM Imran that the attempts of no-confidence motion were nothing more than a “myth”. Sources in the Chaudhry family revealed that party had decided to side by Imran Khan through thick and thin. Sources said that the meeting that continued for nearly half an hour discussed core issues related to the country politics as well as economy and price-hike.

PM Imran reportedly inquired about the health of former premier and PMLQ chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. “I pray to Almighty Allah for your complete health recovery at the earliest,” PM Imran said. Ch Shujaat Hussain thanked PM Imran Khan.

The two sides also discussed overall political situation in the country. The Chaudhrys praised the prime minister’s visit to Russia. The prime minister was accompanied by a delegation comprising Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, federal ministers Hammad Azhar and Fawad Chaudhry, commerce adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and PTI lawmaker Amir Dogar among others. PMLQ leaders including federal minister Moonis Elahi, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and others were also present.

Shujaat told the premier that the announcement for reduction in petrol and power prices was appreciable, but he must assign the ministers task to ensure that its benefit must reach people. He asked the prime minister to specially focus on curtailing inflation in country.

The package announced for restoration of industries was very good, and similar packages should also be announced for the industrial estates of Punjab, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said. The prime minister informed him that Punjab’s industries would also be included in the package.

Meanwhile, Tariq Bashir Cheema, PMLQ secretary general and a federal minister, rejected the media reports that no-confidence was discussed in the meeting between PM Imran and Chaudhrys. He said the PMLQ did not issue any statement about extending support to the government. Rejecting the media reports, he said he did not know who was spreading such misinformation.

The insiders said the prime minister also decided to meet other allies of the government following his meeting with the PMLQ leadership. He will also meet MQMP and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders soon, they added.

Moreover, PM Imran intensified his contacts with the party lawmakers. During his visit to Lahore, he held a meeting with the elected PTI parliamentarians from four divisions of Punjab. Sources said the prime minister had taken charge of efforts to foil the opposition movement.

Separately, Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday. Matters relating to the overall political situation in south Punjab and the ongoing development schemes were discussed in the meeting.