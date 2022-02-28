 
Monday February 28, 2022
Suppressing Muslims

February 28, 2022

Recent incidents of banning Muslim girls from taking classes for wearing the hijab in India have raised concerns about the future of Indian Muslims. Even before this, far-right extremists had been creating hurdles for them. There have been several cases of violence against Muslims, including the horrific 2002 anti-Muslim riots. Such extremists routinely make hate speech against Muslims, openly calling for violence against Muslims.

In India, Islamophobia is multidimensional, pervasive and deep-rooted. Under the Modi government, matters have gotten worse. Muslim-majority countries must deal with the menace of Islamophobia in a timely and swift manner, as millions of lives are at stake.

Sajid Ali Naich

Khairpur Nathan Shah

