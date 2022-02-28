Suppressing Muslims

Recent incidents of banning Muslim girls from taking classes for wearing the hijab in India have raised concerns about the future of Indian Muslims. Even before this, far-right extremists had been creating hurdles for them. There have been several cases of violence against Muslims, including the horrific 2002 anti-Muslim riots. Such extremists routinely make hate speech against Muslims, openly calling for violence against Muslims.

In India, Islamophobia is multidimensional, pervasive and deep-rooted. Under the Modi government, matters have gotten worse. Muslim-majority countries must deal with the menace of Islamophobia in a timely and swift manner, as millions of lives are at stake.

Sajid Ali Naich

Khairpur Nathan Shah