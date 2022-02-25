Job fair at NUST

Islamabad : With a view to providing a rendezvous point for final-year students to present themselves to their prospective employers and enabling the latter to address their human resources needs, NUST Placement Office kicked off a two-day event – NUST Career Connect at the university’s Islamabad campus on Wednesday.

Hassan Farid, chief executive officer (CEO) Pak Steel Re-rolling Mills, was the chief guest who, accompanied by Pro-Rector (RIC-NUST) Dr Rizwan Riaz, inaugurated day one of the job fair. Over 90 firms from Defence, Manufacturing, IT, FMCG, and others, held interviews to recruit students from the disciplines of Engineering, IT, Biosciences, and Architecture.

Farid extolled NUST for presenting its dynamic student pool to the job market and appreciated the industry for turning out in an overwhelming number to hire students from the country's premier Engineering & Technology University. Around 1,900 students from NUST constituent Schools and Colleges located in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Risalpur availed the opportunity.

On day two of the job fair, over 80 industries from an array of fields would conduct student interviews from the disciplines of Business, Accounting & Finance, Social Sciences, Management Sciences and Humanities.