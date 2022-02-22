Spring tree planting

LAHORE:Under Prime Minister’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, the Punjab government would launch the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign on Tuesday (today).

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal presided over a meeting through video link to review the arrangements for the campaign at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The authorities have set a target of planting 74 million saplings during the drive to be continued by the end of April.

Chief Secretary Punjab directed the relevant departments to play their due role in making the campaign a success. He also asked the officials to ensure full participation of civil society and scouts in the plantation. He mentioned that suitable arrangements should be in place to look after a sapling after it is planted. He also issued instructions to start a community mobilisation and awareness campaign about the benefits of trees. The forest secretary briefed the meeting that a target has been set to plant 74 million saplings in Punjab during the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign. 32.86 million saplings to be planted in govt forests, 8.78 million in defence department, 7.98 million in other departments and 24.45 million saplings to be planted on private lands.