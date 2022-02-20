‘Jo Bichar Gaye’ 11th episode to be aired on Geo TV today

Karachi: The 11th episode of the historical drama serial “Jo Bichar Gaye” reflecting those who sacrificed everything for the dear homeland will be aired on Geo TV today (Sunday) at 8 pm.

Viewers will see in the new episode whether Sonia will sacrifice everything for Rumi or the story will now take a new turn. The serial based on the real events of the Fall of Dhaka is based on the novel “Bichar Gaye” by Col ZI Farrukh.

The instructive play has been written by Ali Moin and directed by Haisam Hussain. The main characters include Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali, Talha Chahoor and others.