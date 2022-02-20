‘Jo Bichar Gaye’ 11th episode to be aired on Geo TV today

Karachi: The 11th episode of the historical drama serial “Jo Bichar Gaye” reflecting those who sacrificed everything for the dear homeland will be aired on Geo TV today (Sunday) at 8 pm.
Viewers will see in the new episode whether Sonia will sacrifice everything for Rumi or the story will now take a new turn. The serial based on the real events of the Fall of Dhaka is based on the novel “Bichar Gaye” by Col ZI Farrukh.
The instructive play has been written by Ali Moin and directed by Haisam Hussain. The main characters include Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali, Talha Chahoor and others.
MANSEHRA: The cultural festival, which was held after a long time in the highly-conservative Torghar district,...
KHAR: The Ulema and doctors on Saturday urged the parents to vaccinate their children against the fatal polio disease...
Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Hasnain Khurshid AhmadPESHAWAR: Industrialists and academicians on...
Prof Syed Amjad Taqweem. TwitterPESHAWAR: Provincial capital city is due to get another state-of-the-art hospital,...
PESHAWAR: Rejecting the Gold Standard Service award given to the Bus Rapid Transit, Awami National Party spokesperson...
LAKKI MARWAT: A team of Provincial Emergency Operation Centre for polio, comprising UNICEF provincial team leader Dr...
Comments