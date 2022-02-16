Two arrested for abducting, selling girls

LAHORE:Two people involved in abduction of girls and selling them in other provinces have been arrested, said SSP Investigations Imran Kishwar in a press conference at his office here on Tuesday.

He said the arrested suspects were proclaimed offenders (POs) and were identified as Faisal and Ashfaq Butt. In recent past, they had lured a 19-year-old girl, Diya Akram, on pretext of giving her a job and took her to Karachi. From there, they shifted her to Balochistan and sold her to a feudal of Jhal Magsi Balochistan. They were also wanted in other cases, the SSP said and added that one of the arrested suspects extracted over Rs10 million from a citizen after posing as an FIA officer.

Police arrested a man posing as an Elite official at Shera Kot check post. The suspect identified as Zia-ul-Rehman posed as a cop of Elite force. On suspicion, police investigated and found him imposter. Police arrested him and recovered a weapon after registering a case.

MAN MURDERED: A 35-year-old was murdered in Liaqatabad by his roommate. Victim Muhammad Azam had been living in a rented room for last two months with his roommate. On the day of the incident, they exchanged harsh words. As a result, his roommate with a sharp-edged weapon slit his throat open and fled. Police removed the body to morgue.

VALUABLES BURNT: Valuables were gutted in a house fire in Mozang. The fire broke out due to short circuit. The residents tried to extinguish the fire. Fire fighters were called who extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported.