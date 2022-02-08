Students write to CM for regular classes

A group of Karachi University students wrote to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday, asking him to ensure regular classes at the varsity, as the ongoing boycott of classes by the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) entered the seventh day.

On February 1, the KUTS announced a boycott of classes after the Sindh universities and boards department’s secretary had declared the selection board for the appointment of professors in three departments of the varsity null and void.

The teachers’ body says it will continue its protest until the secretary withdraws his notification of the cancellation of the selection board, whereas the secretary is insisting that teachers should seek permission from the provincial government for the process of appointments of professors.

However, in this tug of war, students have been suffering as they come to the varsity every day but find no teachers in their classrooms. Frustrated at the situation, a group of students wrote a letter to the chief minister on Monday, requesting him to take interest in the affairs of the varsity and ensure regular classes. The letter has also been circulated on social media by the students.

It reads: “We, the students of Karachi University, request that we have secured admission in Karachi University to improve our future. For this, not only we the students work hard day and night but our parents have compromised on essential needs of livelihood and have paid huge fees to enroll us at the varsity. The goal of all these efforts was to ensure a bright future. But unfortunately no classes have been held since the varsity resumed operations after a long break.”

They said that first the Covid-19 pandemic had become a hurdle in the way of attending on-campus classes, and now the teachers’ protest was disrupting their studies, while the varsity was almost academically paralysed.

Addressing the CM, the students said: “On your orders educational institutions were reopened. Also, the KU completed admission process and a new academic year was started, but as we stepped into the varsity, we found empty classrooms. It was not that varsity in which we and our parents were hoping to enrol.”

They further said, “The classes had not even started when suddenly the teachers of Karachi University started protesting for the approval of their most modest and contemptible demands. We certainly want a solution to these everyday problems being raised by the teachers. We were not at all surprised when we saw the protests and sloganeering organised by the KUTS.

“And that’s not all, the protests escalated to the point that teachers boycotted classes. And then the boycott was extended indefinitely. The university that was opened for our education was closed and the teachers who were appointed for our education went on strike. At this critical juncture, we cannot say anything to the teachers, but we are at your service to stop the teachers of Karachi University from falling to the level of factory employees and to make Karachi University Teachers Society a trade union.”

The letter says the students have already suffered tremendous academic losses, sometimes due to the teachers' protest, at times because of lack of political instability, and other times due to epidemics like Covid-19. The students appealed the CM to take immediate action and resolve the issue as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the Peoples Students Federation, in a statement, condemned the boycott of classes by teachers at Karachi University.