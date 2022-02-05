CM terms S Punjab development exceptional

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that those who want to see genuine development should better go to South Punjab where the fate of the people of remote areas has been transformed due to the inclusive growth strategy of the incumbent government.

In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister said that he would go everywhere to listen to the unheard. It is not politics but a commitment to serve the people, he said and pointed out that there would be no example in history for such a huge development budget and so many development projects for remote areas. He said that the fate of every city and town was changing due to the composite development process.

Usman Buzdar said the “New Pakistan National Health Card” was becoming a source of real service to the people, adding that the free treatment facility in the best hospitals was the real change. The launch of the National Health Card project in Bahawalpur was a welcoming step, he said.

The chief minister said that 63 percent of the population of Punjab was benefiting from the National Health Card facility. Soon the national health card project would be launched in other divisions. He maintained the health card project of Rs400 billion was valid proof of public service as the Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to providing free medical care to citizens.

OPEN COURT: The chief minister held an open court in Taunsa Sharif in which a good number of people, including women apprised him of their problems. The CM issued on the spot orders to the officials concerned and said that he would continue to listen to the public problems, said a news release issued here on Friday. Thousands of people attended the open court. Women and differently-abled persons also briefed the chief minister about their problems. He directed the officials concerned to take action on the applications and submit a report. Usman Buzdar assured them that their problems would be resolved without delay and announced that he would also take feedback about the pace of disposal of applications. “My team and I work day and night for the welfare of the people” he said. The chief minister said that the people of the remote areas were heard for the first time, adding that nothing was more important than the solution to the problems of the people.

“I am going everywhere so that I can solve the problems on the spot,” he said.Delays in resolving the issues were not tolerated at all, he warned. Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar, MPAs Kh Dawood Sulemani, Ashraf Rind and others were also present. The chief minister also held an open court in the Barthi area of Koh-e-Suleman and listened to the problems of the locals.

He received applications and issued instructions to resolve them. Usman Buzdar said that record development funds were given for the development of deprivedareas including Koh-e-Suleman.

The backward areas have not been given their due rights in the past, he added.Now, every backward area was equally engaged in the journey of development, he said and reiterated his resolve to complete the development projects within the stipulated time.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Okara.He directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs of deceased passengers.