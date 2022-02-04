Forex reserves decline $398mln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $398 million or 1.8 percent in the week ended January 28, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $22.085 billion, compared with $22.482 billion in the week earlier.

The SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 463 million to $15.727 billion on external debt and other payments. The reserves held by the commercial banks rose 1 percent to $6.357 billion.