Paragon case adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam by February 9.

PMLN leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique both accused in this case appeared before the court and marked their attendance. The court has summoned more prosecution witnesses for the next hearing.

According to the reference details, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority.

VERDICT RESERVED: Another accountability court has reserved the judgment on acquittal applications of the accused in Chiniot Mining case by February 4. The prime accused PTI leader Sibtain Khan didn’t join the hearing and sought one time exemption from personal appearance which was granted by the court.