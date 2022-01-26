LWMC cracks down on illegal dumping

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Enforcement Wing launched a crackdown on private societies for illegal dumping.
Four FIRs have been registered against illegal dumping and six vehicles have been seized whereas court summons began to be issued for not taking the enforcement wing's warnings and fines seriously. Safe Cities Authority will help LWMC against illegal dumping in the city. Cameras of Safe Cities shall also be utilised against violators. LWMC CEO Rafia Haider said according to the vision of the CM all possible steps are being taken to keep Lahore clean. She said from January 1 till now 6,241 places have been inspected by the enforcement team. Challans were issued for littering and illegal dumping, 2,729 warning notices were also issued for minor violations whereas fines of Rs1,357,000 were imposed for violating LG Act.
