The agriculture sector is important for the renewal of an economy. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, it is being neglected, resulting in increased food insecurity. It is feared that the current shortage of urea will cause starvation and lead the nation to several economic crises. Growers were already facing the problem of an acute water shortage. Now, urea shortage has created more issues for them. Under these circumstances, it seems almost impossible for farmers to meet the required targets of the wheat crop.

It is important to mention that profiteers are making the most of this situation. A few places that are selling urea are asking for twice the original price which isn’t affordable. This serious shortage may damage the country’s wheat production this year. The government and the relevant departments should order the industries not to sell urea to unregistered sellers since they store urea and sell it at high prices. The authorities concerned should look into this matter on an urgent basis.

Muhammad Jan Jatoi

Larkana