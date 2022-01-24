Cyber wars

With great advancements in technology, cyber warfare has grown. However, cyber security in Pakistan is still in the development phase. Although the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act was passed in 2016, the overall legislation related to cyber security is not strong enough to deal with the dynamic nature of threats that it creates.
Even major powers like the US, the UK, Russia and China remain vulnerable to cyber threats. As states grow increasingly dependent on cyber technology, their vulnerability grows. Our government has taken some initiative to spread awareness regarding cyber security among people, but still there is a long way to go.
Ahsan Humayoun Saleem
Islamabad
