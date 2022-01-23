Misplaced trust

The Lahore blast has exposed the failure of the National Action Plan. It has also proven that all the criticism against the government’s decision to negotiate secretly with extremists was well-founded. Previously, the TTP unilaterally ended the ceasefire it had agreed to. Now, the attack in Lahore by another group has raised further questions about our ineffective policies.
No doubt, peace is essential for economic stability. However, negotiations with any militant organisation must be done with due consideration and planning.
Haider Zaman Khan
Multan
