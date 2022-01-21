Three arrested at Myanmar media outlet

YANGON: Myanmar authorities have arrested three employees at a local media portal in nighttime raids, an editor at the outlet said on Thursday, as the junta continues its crackdown on independent media.

The military has squeezed the press since taking power in a coup last year, arresting dozens of journalists critical of its crackdown, which has killed more than 1,400 people according to a local monitoring group.

Three Dawei Watch employees were arrested "one after the other" in separate raids in the city of Dawei during the night of January 18 and the early hours of January 19, a source at the outlet said.