Eunuch stabbed to death over monetary issue

LAHORE: A eunuch was stabbed to death and her colleague was injured by a man in Nishtar Colony area on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sana. The injured Nargis was admitted to a local hospital where her condition was said to be precarious. Accused Bilal forcibly entered the house of victim Sana and stabbed her to death over a monetary issue. He also stabbed and wounded the victim's friend Nargis when she tried to save the victim.