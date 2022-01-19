Eunuch stabbed to death over monetary issue

LAHORE: A eunuch was stabbed to death and her colleague was injured by a man in Nishtar Colony area on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sana. The injured Nargis was admitted to a local hospital where her condition was said to be precarious. Accused Bilal forcibly entered the house of victim Sana and stabbed her to death over a monetary issue. He also stabbed and wounded the victim's friend Nargis when she tried to save the victim.
MULTAN: Pak Sarzameen Party South Punjab president Karamat Ali Sheikh has said that the government has failed in...
MULTAN: Nine schoolchildren were injured in an accident at Adda Bosan on Tuesday. Reportedly, a school van was...
SUKKUR: A Japanese language course will start from February at the Sindh University’s Area Study Centre Far East &...
SUKKUR: Around 16 activists of Jeay Sindh Students Federation were booked on treason charges for raising...
SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Privatization and PTI candidate, MNA Muhammad Mian Soomro, won Jacobabad’s NA-196...
SUKKUR: Around 150,000 non-PSP police officers who paid Rs37.5 million to their department to get computerized ID...
Comments