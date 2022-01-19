 
Wednesday January 19, 2022
Gladiators, BRB extend partnership

January 19, 2022

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday signed BRB Group as their title sponsors for the second year in a row for the HBL PSL-7 which will begin here at the National Stadium from January 27.

The sponsorship deal was done here at a ceremony on Tuesday in which the top officials of both the parties formally signed the deal.

