Cop martyred as terrorists attack Dir check-post

TIMERGARA: Unidentified terrorists attacked a combined check-post of police and Dir Levies at Takoro Kandao on Tuesday, leaving a cop martyred and injuring another, official sources said.

One of the attackers was also killed in the retaliating fire, they added.

The head constable Sher Ali suffered bullet injuries while a Dir Levies constable identified as Qaisar was martyred in the attack.

The exchange of fire continued for quite some time, residents said.

The check-post was being guarded by a total of eight cops — six policemen and two Dir Levies sepoys. The security forces cordoned off the area soon after the incident and launched a search operation.

The martyred cop was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Talash.

Earlier, his funeral prayer was offered at the Timergara Police Lines which was attended by District Police Officer Irfanullah, Deputy Commissioner Aun Haidar Gondal and Commandant of the Dir Force Colonel Musawir Khan.