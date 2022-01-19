France charges skier after British girl’s death

Lyon: A French skier who killed a five-year-old British girl after ramming into her at a resort in the Alps over the weekend has been charged with manslaughter, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
The badly wounded girl died onboard a helicopter that was rushing her to hospital after the 40-year-old man slammed into her at full speed as she was taking part in a lesson organised by the French Ski School (EFS) in Flaine, northwest of Chamonix, on Saturday morning with four other children.
