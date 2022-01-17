I stand by my statement, says PTI MNA Noor Alam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Noor Alam on Sunday said in a tweet that Pakistan comes first for him and the party, and politics come after that. He said he believed in accountability, adding that he stood by the statement that all three rows plus advisers should be put on the ECL.

On Friday, Noor Alam had assailed the government on the floor of the National Assembly for allegedly ignoring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded that top cabinet members, including the PM, be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

“Members who occupy the first three rows are the main culprits of the chaos in the country, so put their names on the ECL and Pakistan will survive,” Noor Alam Khan said on Friday, pointing towards the front rows of the treasury benches, where Prime Minister Imran Khan also sits as the leader of the House.

The ruling party MNA also raised the issue of a ban on new gas connections in KP, particularly the provincial capital Peshawar. Without naming anyone in the government, Alam asked the rulers to step out of their luxurious cocoons and heed to miseries of people. “Kindly get out of your aircraft, your Land Cruisers and BMWs and see the [miserable] condition of the people,” he added. Meanwhile, activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday staged a demontration against the party MNA Noor Alam in Peshawar.