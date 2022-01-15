Student groups trade fire at BZU

MULTAN: Two student groups exchanged firing and tortured rival union activists at the Bahauddin Zakariya University that created panic in the university on Friday, a BZU official said.

A scuffle broke out between the activists of the Peoples Students Federation and the Insaf Students Federation at the BZU Agriculture Department canteen when the ISF activists beat PSF activist Hamza Butha. The scuffle information soon reached to MSF activists sitting at the canteen of the Department of Food Sciences and a group of MSF activists carrying sticks and pistols moved to the spot.

The BZU security personnel quickly rushed to the spot when 13 students belonging to the PSF and 18 students from the ISF had gathered to fight.