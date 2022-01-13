Farming failures

Pakistan has everything an agricultural economy may need: four seasons, wide plains and well-planned water ways. However, over the years, agricultural output has been decreasing for several reasons. The biggest of these is urea crisis. This is a man-made crisis.

Farmers are exploited endlessly by dealers who are hoarding the urea. It is being sold mostly to those who have ties with politicians or are huge landlords. Smaller farmers are denied or quoted exorbitant prices. The price of one sack of urea for dealers is Rs1750. They then sell it to farmers for as much as Rs2700. If this situation goes on for long, there will be grave implications. Pakistan will face even more food insecurity, economic collapse, unemployment, and poverty than it already is. Hoarding should be curtailed. Also, with the ever-increasing costs of farming, the government should increase the prices of crops.

Muhammad Hayat Wassan

Khairpur Mirs