Farming failures

Pakistan has everything an agricultural economy may need: four seasons, wide plains and well-planned water ways. However, over the years, agricultural output has been decreasing for several reasons. The biggest of these is urea crisis. This is a man-made crisis.
Farmers are exploited endlessly by dealers who are hoarding the urea. It is being sold mostly to those who have ties with politicians or are huge landlords. Smaller farmers are denied or quoted exorbitant prices. The price of one sack of urea for dealers is Rs1750. They then sell it to farmers for as much as Rs2700. If this situation goes on for long, there will be grave implications. Pakistan will face even more food insecurity, economic collapse, unemployment, and poverty than it already is. Hoarding should be curtailed. Also, with the ever-increasing costs of farming, the government should increase the prices of crops.
Muhammad Hayat Wassan
Khairpur Mirs
Those in Pakistan who are capable of thinking – rare as that may be – want to know the effectiveness and...
Murree witnessed a disaster that culminated in the needless deaths of at least 23 people. It is high time that the...
The increasing number of street crimes and dacoities in major cities of Sindh like Hyderabad and Karachi are mostly...
This refers to the news report ‘Fighting tax evasion’ by Mansoor Ahmad . The writer has suggested using NADRA data...
I live on a street that is quite close to a bus stand. The street is mostly crowded during the day. But at night my...
The road from the Ghazi Interchange on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway to Ghazi has been under ‘repairs’ for several...
Comments