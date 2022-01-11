Security guard held for harassing women

LAHORE: A suspect was arrested for sexually harassing two female domestic workers in Defence-C on Monday. The suspect Kamran was a security guard at an under-construction house. He would harass them and insist to develop relationship with him. On Monday, he not only harassed them but also grasped the arm of a woman. Police after receiving the complaint have arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.
LAHORE: A 22-year-old man was found shot dead in a house under suspicious circumstances in Shera Kot on Monday. The...
LAHORE: Around nine people died, whereas 854 were injured in 818 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the...
FAISALABAD: City Traffic Police started a program to teach free motorcycle driving to women. The program started with...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday has urged the nation to...
LAHORE: Special Economic Zone committee of M3 Industrial City has approved three companies for zone enterprise status...
SUKKUR: As many as 10 live surgeries were performed during the three-day Workshop on Paediatric Urology and...
Comments