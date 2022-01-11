 
Tuesday January 11, 2022
Security guard held for harassing women

January 11, 2022

LAHORE: A suspect was arrested for sexually harassing two female domestic workers in Defence-C on Monday. The suspect Kamran was a security guard at an under-construction house. He would harass them and insist to develop relationship with him. On Monday, he not only harassed them but also grasped the arm of a woman. Police after receiving the complaint have arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

