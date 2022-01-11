Sarwar terms Modi biggest terrorist

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar termed Narendra Modi as the murderer of peace and humanity and said that Modi, who is carrying out the mission of RSS, has become the biggest extremist and terrorist; he was talking to a delegation led by Mirza Babar Jaral, Ch Azmat Ali and others from PTI Azad Kashmir at Governor’s House on Monday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said human rights organisations and the United Nations must end their silence on the incidents of genocide and atrocities against Indian Muslims. Pakistan stands united with the Indian Muslims and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that genocide of innocent Kashmiris and their extra-judicial killings have been aggravated in occupied Kashmir since Modi has come into the power. More than 6 lakh Indian troops and their other security forces could not demoralise Kashmiris in spite of all the atrocities, he added. We salute the courage with which Kashmiris are fighting for their independence, he further said.

Punjab Governor while expressing concern over the rising incidents of violence against Muslims living in India said that Modi and the extremist terrorists of RSS are depriving the Muslims and other minorities of their religious freedom which is highly condemnable.

Sarwar said there is no doubt that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and 220 million Pakistanis stand like a rock with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their independence and time will certainly come when Kashmiris will be free from Indian atrocities.