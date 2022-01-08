21 SHOs transferred

LAHORE:DIG Operations issued transfer and posting orders of new SHOs at 21 police stations on Friday. Inspector Rehan Zia has been posted as SHO Misri Shah, Inspector Qamar Abbas as SHO Nawab Town, Sub-Inspector M Naeem Rao as SHO Ghalib Market, Inspector M Imran as SHO Sundar, Inspector Saifullah as SHO Mustafabad, Inspector M Javed as SHO Harbanspura, Inspector Aftab Ahmed as SHO Manawan, Sub-Inspector M Sajjad as SHO Hadiyara, Sub-Inspector M Ali as SHO Shahdara Town, Sub-Inspector M Riaz as SHO Ravi Road, Sub Inspector Dilawar Hussain as SHO Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Sub-Inspector Waqas Ashraf as SHO Burki, Sub-Inspector M Zubair as SHO Nawankot, Sub-Inspector Kashif Yousuf as SHO Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Sub-Inspector Amir Anjum as SHO Manga Mandi, Inspector Abid Hussain as SHO Hanjarwal, Sub Inspector Asad Abbas as SHO Factory Area, Sub-Inspector Jamshed as SHO Defense B, Sub-Inspector Khurram Shehzad as SHO Lorri Adda, Inspector Intikhab Hussain as SHO Defense A, and Sub-Inspector Aitzaz Arif has been posted as SHO Akbari Gate.