PU illegal appointments case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court Friday adjourned the hearing of the Punjab University illegal appointment reference against Punjab University former vice-chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and others by January 11.

The court has adjourned as the judge concerned was on leave. In the case, the NAB had accused Mujahid Kamran and others of recruiting 454 people against the rules and regulations and awarding scholarships to blue-eyed persons. The NAB Lahore had arrested Punjab University’s former VC Dr Mujahid Kamran and four former registrars in connection with alleged illegal appointment to grade 17 and above.

The other arrested persons included former registrars of Punjab University Dr Aurangzeb Alamgir, Dr Liaqat Ali, Dr Raas Masood and Dr Amin Athar as well as additional registrar Dr Kamran Abid.

The NAB had initiated an inquiry into the alleged illegal appointment on the directions of the Lahore High Court (LHC) after a complaint was moved by Muhammad Rafique Alvi, a former university student.