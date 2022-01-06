Kidnapped boy recovered

LAHORE: Police have recovered seven-year-old orphan Muhammad Ahmed Mehboob from Chakwal who was abducted from Karachi.
According to a spokesperson for Punjab police, the IG issued orders to Rawalpindi RPO to take steps on the orders of Sindh High Court for search and safe recovery of abducted orphan boy.
RPO formed special teams consisting of Jhelum and Chakwal police.
