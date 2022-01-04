Billions being spent on education, health: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said that education and health were top priority of government and billions of rupees were being spent in order to provide better education and health facilities to public; he said this while addressing a welcome reception organised in honour of cadets from Cadet College Kohlu Balochistan on Monday.

Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said that the govt had launched a comprehensive plan to raise the standards of living of common man. “Sehat Insaf Card was the best example through which govt would provide one million rupees worth health insurance to every family in Punjab,” he added.

The minister further said that due to sincere efforts of the govt, 21 new universities were established in Punjab in the last three years. He added soon the govt would also establish a university in each district of Punjab. Raja Yassir Humayun further said that under the leadership of Chief Minister, the govt was spending billions of rupees on development projects in all over Punjab through District Development Package. He added the govt was also providing a huge subsidy to farmers for purchasing agricultural machinery, seeds, pesticides and fertilizers while roads had been constructed for easy access of farmers to the markets. The cadets from Cadet College Kohlu Balochistan appreciated the efforts of Punjab govt for bringing improvement in education, health and social sectors.

lecturers training: The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has launched the next batches of promotion training of more than 200 lecturers/instructors and assistant professors/senior instructors through Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC). According to a press release issued here on Monday, the curricula of online promotion training have been revamped to map the job skills and the in-demand skills required by new Undergraduate Education Policy of Pakistan. The skills targeted in this training will include basics of andragogy and assessment, metacognition, blended learning, inclusive education, reflective teaching, classroom management, developmental learning, career counselling, creative & critical thinking, service rules, and performance evaluation.

The HED Punjab has already announced the rebranding and expansion of its professional development and training activities by establishing a separate College Reforms and Training (CR&T) Wing at Civil Secretariat Lahore. The CR&T Wing coordinates with the training section of Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) Colleges to provide professional development programming for the college cadre by utilising the best available resources.

As anticipated by Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Secretary Higher Education Punjab, the Department will continue to build the capacity of all professionals in the public and even private colleges through training, academic experiences. The department, he said, is also developing working collaborations with development partners like UNICEF and British Council to seek their technical support for meeting the academic and leadership training needs of college teachers. Bokhari described the CR&T Wing as a step in developing learning cohorts of college teachers and managers to enable them to refresh, expand and apply their professional knowledge. As well as the Wing provides online sources to college teachers in the form of seminars and workshops and pre-recorded webinars.