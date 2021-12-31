ACE arrests DG KDA over corruption charges

KARACHI: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sindh, on Thursday arrested the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Asif Ali Memon and another officer for being involved in the embezzlement of plots in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area and Korangi district, Karachi.

The ACE officials said the instant case is being registered with the prior approval of the competent authority ACC-I Sindh after its meeting held on December 29, conveyed.

It has been alleged that Muhammad Zubair and Shaikh Fareed, the assistant directors, Recovery Department, Karachi, and other officers of the KDA were transferred from the KDA with direction to report to the Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department.

Despite being transferred, the KDA officers are still working on the same positions and issuing official orders, which is sheer violation of the rules and law as these orders are issued with the mala fide intention.

During the course of inquiry conducted so far, it has been discovered that the director general, KDA did not obey the orders of the government and misused his authority by ordering his subordinate officers, whose names are given below, to issue the official orders illegally while being under suspension, including Shaikh Fareed (AD, KDA Recovery Department Karachi) (under suspension), Muhammad Zubair (AD, KDA Recovery Department Karachi) (under suspension) and Atif Ahmed Khan (AD, KDA Land Department) (under suspension).

It was proved that Shaikh Fareed, AD Recovery Department (under suspension), Muhammad Zubair AD Recovery Department (under suspension) and Atif Ahmed Khan AD KDA Land (under suspension) misused their official power on the instructions of Asif Ali Memon, DG KDA Karachi.

In addition, Shaikh Fareed, Muhammad Zubair and Atif Ahmed Khan signed the documents despite being suspended. From the evidence brought on record, the prima facie case has been made out against the accused, Asif Ali Memon (Director General KDA), Shaikh Fareed, Muhammad Zubair and Atif Ahmed Khan.

KDA DG Asif Ali Memon and Atif Ahmed Khan have been arrested, while the role of other officers and officials of the KDA will be determined during the course of investigation, the officials said.