Apple puts India iPhone plant ‘on probation’ after food poisoning

Mumbai: Apple said on Wednesday it has put the Indian plant of its main supplier "on probation" after a mass food poisoning and protests over workers’ living conditions.
Some 250 women working at Foxconn’s iPhone factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu were treated for food poisoning this month, 159 of whom were hospitalised.
This prompted demonstrations against living conditions at company hostels that have kept the factory at Sriperumbudur near Chennai closed since December 18.
Apple said it has placed the plant "on probation" and is working with the supplier to rapidly implement "a comprehensive set of corrective actions".
