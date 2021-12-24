PTI believes in rule of law, justice: Buzdar

LAHORE: MPAs namely Khawaja Daud Sulemani, Muhammad Latif Nazar and Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khan Khosa called on the chief minister at his office to discuss constituencies-related problems and other matters of mutual interest.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister repeated that his doors were always open to the parliamentarians and added that PTI was fully united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. Injustice has never been done with anybody because the politics of revenge is not practised by the PTI; he added and asserted that the party fully believed in the supremacy of law and justice.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties tried to score points on every occasion and its three years performance was contrary to the national interest, he maintained. The opposition parties have weakened the national interest with their negative politics; he regretted and maintained that past governments performed less while making boastful claims. They also ignored the needs of the people while initiating exhibitory projects and the country was deviated from its real destination due to the wrong policies of the past governments, he added. Public service is a core agenda and the government has set many new examples by introducing holistic reforms and initiating several development projects to benefit the people, the CM concluded.

Hasaan: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that technology companies will be helpful in bringing about a technology revolution in the country. In his statement issued here Thursday, he said that the PM Imran Khan had laid a foundation of Lahore Technopolis, a special technology zone in the City. This initiative of the government had disturbed the PMLN as they were least interested in the development of the country and welfare of the people.

He said that Marriyum Aurangzeb had made a false claim that PMLN had initiated this project in 2014, adding that now PMLN could not hoodwink people anymore. He said that it was the PM’s vision to complete all the abandoned projects besides those facing delay, he added. He said that PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar were launching game-changer projects in Punjab. SACM said that PTI government was completing projects in the larger interest of the people.

Earlier, the SACM said that CM Usman Buzdar had devised an effective monitoring system to ensure good governance in the province. He said the CM expressed displeasure over unsatisfactory performance of the CEOs of the Lahore Parking Company, Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Board, Lahore Transport Company, Faisalabad Parking Company, MDs of Punjab Khal Panchayat Authority, MD Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority, Punjab Mass Transit Authority, DG of Dera Ghazi Khan Development Authority, secretary Punjab Local Government Board, Bahawalpur Development Authority DG, Chairman Punjab Halal

Development Agency, DG Punjab Skill Development Authority.